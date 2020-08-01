Becker, Roger C.

FITCHBURG/BELLEVILLE - Roger C. Becker, age 74, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on April 3, 1946, in Madison, the son of Claude and Helen (Towle) Becker. Roger graduated from Belleville High School in 1964, where he had starred as an athlete and football player. Following high school Roger graduated from Madison Business College. On Aug. 23, 1969, he was united in marriage to Sheila Johnson at the Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church. Roger worked for the Wisconsin Housing Authority and then Anchor Bank, from where he retired in 2016. He was a long-time member of the Monona United Methodist Church where he was on many committees and a member of the choir. Roger was an avid sports fan, enjoying Badger and Packer football. He was also an outdoorsman, spending countless hours with his grandsons fishing and hunting. Family and friends were very important to him. He always made time to chat and was available to assist anyone. He loved being a grandpa, playing Legos, cars, sharing snacks, and most of all teaching them life lessons and practical skills. He took great pride in watching his grandkids in their activities and sports, never missing a game, practice or school event. His family was his most important accomplishment.
Roger is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheila; children, Jason (Marianne) Becker and Kristin (Eric) Buskager; and grandchildren, Spencer, Brock, Alex and Liam. He is further survived by his siblings, Rick (Judy) Becker, Debbie (Jim) Lorenze, and Greg (Bonnie) Becker; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Christine Johnson.
Rest in peace and watch over us until we meet again. We love you!
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI, with the Rev. Brad Van Fossen officiating.
A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.
The family would like to thank the responders of the Fitchburg Fire Department, Police Department, and Fitchrona EMS, along with the doctors and staff of the UW Hospital Cardiac ICU for the kind and compassionate care given to Roger.
Memorials are suggested to the Monona United Methodist Church or American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
