Becker, Richard J.

MADISON / BRODHEAD -Richard J. Becker, age 61, passed away on May 27, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg after fighting a courageous four year battle of liver and lung cancer.
Richard was born on Jan. 5, 1959, in Monroe, Wis., to Robert and Mildred (Grenzow) Becker. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1977.
He loved all things nature. He grew beautiful flowers in his garden and loved to take his camera and take pictures of eagles and other birds and wildlife.
He was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, the Packers, the Brewers and he attended all Wisconsin Badgers home games.
Richard was employed as a histology technician at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Ill., for seven years and Covance in Madison for 30 plus years.
He is survived by his parents, sisters, LuAnn (Daniel) Gruber and Susan (Jon) Condon, all of Beloit; several nieces and nephews; his cat, Gracie; and many other relatives and friends.
In Richard's memory, memorials can be directed to these organizations on his behalf: Henry Vilas Zoo, International Crane Foundation, Olbrich Gardens or REGI (Raptor Education Group, Inc.).
Per Richard's request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation rites will be accorded and a private burial will held at a later date at the Oakley/Union Cemetery in rural Juda, Wis.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and to Doctor John McKenna. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.
(608) 897-2484
