MADISON - Gordon Robert Edseth Becker, age 91, died at home on Jan. 3, 2019. He was born on Oct. 6, 1927, to Robert and Hazel (Edseth) Becker in the town of Blue Mounds.
Gordie grew up on a dairy farm and attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in German Valley. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Finance and earned a “W” as a manager on the Badgers “Hard Rocks” football team. He formed friendships with many people in the athletic program throughout his life, and was a lifelong Badgers sports enthusiast.
Gordie participated in ROTC while at the University and was briefly stationed in Korea. After his service, he returned to Madison where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Gibson. He and Liz married and began their lifelong journey of raising a family and sharing their lives.
Gordie started a construction business in the 1950s, building high quality single-family and multi-family homes. Liz and all of the children participated in the business and learned many lifelong lessons along the way. Customers typically became lasting friends, for which he was thankful.
All who knew Gordie knew of his energy, optimism and his love of golf. He took great pride in introducing the game to each of his children, and organized trips to Scotland and Ireland to share his passion with friends. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and sharing adventures. He took his family skiing, camping and on many cross-country trips. He loved eating out and got equal enjoyment from five-star restaurants, local diners and family restaurants across small town America.
Gordie was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth; as well as his sister, Shirley; and his parents. He is survived by their four children, Jeff Becker (Debbie Cihak), Laura (Mike) Morris, D’Arcy Becker and Bruce Becker. In addition, Gordie is survived by their eight grandchildren, Blake Becker, Eric Becker, Ryan Becker (Addie Gao), Sarah (Kyle) Kubasa, Amanda Morris, Zachary Morris, Heidi Becker and Hans Becker.
One of his favorite sayings was "You only live once, get busy." He will be greatly missed.
The immediate family held a private memorial service to celebrate Gordie’s life. Donations in his memory may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, Evans Scholars, or the Henry Vilas Zoo.