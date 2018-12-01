MADISON - Elizabeth Gibson Becker, age 82, passed away on Nov. 28, 2018. She was born in Rhinelander, on Feb. 23, 1936, the daughter of Elizabeth (Stocking) Gibson and Charles Macdonald Gibson.
Liz had a wonderful, long life. She pursued her passions, nurtured friendships and provided a ray of sunshine to everyone. In high school, Liz was a star on the debate team. That gave her the chance to travel around Wisconsin, and helped cement her wish to attend college at UW-Madison.
In her first year of college, she met and married Gordon Becker. Liz and Gordon started their family as Liz was pursuing her university degree in History. They were blessed with four children, Jeff (Debbie), Laura (Michael), D'Arcy and Bruce, and eight terrific grandchildren, Blake, Eric, Ryan (Addie), Sarah (Kyle), Heidi, Hans, Amanda and Zach. Over their 63 year marriage, Liz and Gordon travelled extensively, built a successful business, and had a lot of adventures and a lot of fun.
Liz taught history and economics at Madison Memorial High School for over 30 years. She worked with dozens of committed, smart, wonderful teachers and administrators, and she wanted them all to know how much they enriched her life.
Liz loved to cook, bake, and garden; summer breaks from teaching provided her with extra time for these activities, and extra time to spend with her kids. She taught her kids to ride bikes, swim, ski, skate, play tennis and golf, and camp. She thoroughly enjoyed participating in these activities throughout her life.
Another blessing to Liz was her 38-year membership in the choir at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Choir practices and Church services, special tours, both national and international, and choir picnics all gave Liz great joy. She wanted the choir members and directors with whom she sang over the years to know how much she loved singing with them, and how much she valued their friendships.
Liz was also very committed to helping local homeless people. For over 15 years, she spear-headed Bethel's monthly dinner and breakfast service at the homeless shelter at Grace Episcopal Church. All of Liz's children and nearly all of her grandchildren helped prepare and serve dinners over the years. Ever the teacher, Liz instilled in everyone the importance of service, an appreciation of what you have, and a sense of responsibility to help others.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth; her brother, Charles and her sister, Jean.
The funeral will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Madison on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., and will be immediately followed by lunch at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Liz requested donations be made to charities serving the homeless people in our community, especially homeless children. Some of her suggestions include the Salvation Army, the Middleton Outreach Ministry, or any charity that benefits children.