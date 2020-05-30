Beck, Richard "Rick"

MADISON - On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Rick Beck, age 67, passed away peacefully on his 47th wedding anniversary to Deb. No memorial service will be held. Contributions in Rick's memory may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin and Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.
