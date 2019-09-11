EAGAN, MINN. - Debora Ann "Debbie" Beck (nee Floerke), age 66, of Eagan, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 219. She was born July 10, 1953, in Platteville, Wis. to Ernest Herbert and Mercille (nee Reuter) Floerke. Debbie is survived by her mother, Mercille Floerke; children, Amber (Sean) Manley, Darnell (Cally), and Sammie Beck; ten grandchildren; sisters, Linda (James) Thering, and Jill (Dave) Baertschy; brothers, Stacy (Dorothy), and Steve (Debbie) Floerke; sister-by-choice, Latresia (Keith) Thompson; and bonus daughter, Brittani Martinez. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point, Eagan. Visitation one hour prior, at the Funeral Home.

