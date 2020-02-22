Beck, Margie M.

DEFOREST/ RANDOLPH — Margie M. Beck, age 98, passed away on the 14th of Feb., 2020. She was born on June 25, 1921, in Ashland, Wis. She was the daughter of James and Edith Shepherd. She married Joseph Beck on Nov. 2, 1946, in Benton, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; sons Dennis, Glenn and Steven; and daughter-in-law, Pamela. She is survived by her son, James.

She worked for the Norfolk Army Base during WWII and then for the Social Security Administration in Madison for 10 years but left to care for her disabled child. She enjoyed her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many friends.

She was a good cook and liked to experiment with recipes. She also enjoyed artsy craft projects. After her husband retired, he became interested in carving. Margie became his painter. They turned out some beautiful birds and were asked to join the RSVP Folk Fairs, who hosted day-long sessions at schools. They also took part in the Babes Program, which was a drug and alcohol prevention program working with Head Start for schools. This went on for about 20 years.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 County Road Q, Waunakee. A reception will follow the service at church. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee or Madison Are Rehabilitation Corp., 901 Post Road, Madison, WI 53713.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Waunakee, WI

