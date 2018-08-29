MIDDLETON—Marcella (Krueger) Beck, age 97, went to heaven on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at The Villa at Middleton Village. Marcella was born on July 11, 1921, in Theresa, Wis., the daughter of William C. and Frances (Justman) Krueger. She married Norman Beck on May 15, 1941, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Theresa. Marcella worked at Theresa State Bank for 21 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She has been a faithful member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Middleton since 1989. Marcella often attended Bible studies and she loved to make and donate food for church activities, with schaum torte being her favorite. She was known for making chocolate candy, and published her own recipe book.
Marcella is survived by her daughters, Jean Dudley, Lois (Edward) Rath and Joyce Heinzelmann; son, Keith (Dorothy) Beck; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her parents; and great-granddaughter, Alli Jo.
Our family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care of our mother.
A service will be held at ST. ANDREW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6815 Schneider Road, Middleton, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, with Pastor Randy Hunter presiding. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, in Theresa. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be gifted to St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
