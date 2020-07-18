Beck, Donald Joseph

WATERTOWN — Donald Joseph Beck, age 82, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully due to complications of Alzheimer's dementia, with his family surrounding him at Marquardt Village Nursing Home in Watertown, Wis., July 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Theodore and Helen (Gorder) Beck.
He married Barbara Giddley Oct. 24, 1959, and they had five children together. They resided in Madison, Wis., for many years, then moved to Windsor, Wis., where they continued to grow their family. In their retirement, they moved to Webster, Wis., where they lived for 20 years. Prior to his marriage to Barbara, Don spent two years in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army.
Don was employed as a mechanic/electrician for 35 years at Oscar Mayer. He enjoyed motorcycle trips, camping, gardening, car races, playing cards, watching Westerns, and going to garage sales and flea markets. He was a nature and animal lover at heart. He was a "Mr. Fixit," always willing to lend a hand when his family or friends needed him.
He is survived by sister, Barbara Jean Beck (Terry Olson); five children, Kevin (Mary Jo) Beck, Daniel (Lynn) Beck, Theresa Beck, Kristin Holmes, and Diana (Robert) Cupp; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and several friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his parents, Theodore and Helen Beck, brother Kenneth Beck, and grandchildren, Keenan and Caleb Beck.
Family graveside service will be held Sept. 26, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton, Wis. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center, Marquardt Village Nursing Home and Hospice and Grasse Funeral Home. Deep gratitude for our sister Diana and her family for the loving care they provided our father over the past few years.
Memorials can be sent to 512 Herwig Drive, Pardeeville, WI 53954. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.