Beck, Donald Joseph

WATERTOWN — Donald Joseph Beck, age 82, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully due to complications of Alzheimer's dementia, with his family surrounding him at Marquardt Village Nursing Home in Watertown, Wis., July 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Theodore and Helen (Gorder) Beck.

He married Barbara Giddley Oct. 24, 1959, and they had five children together. They resided in Madison, Wis., for many years, then moved to Windsor, Wis., where they continued to grow their family. In their retirement, they moved to Webster, Wis., where they lived for 20 years. Prior to his marriage to Barbara, Don spent two years in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army.

Don was employed as a mechanic/electrician for 35 years at Oscar Mayer. He enjoyed motorcycle trips, camping, gardening, car races, playing cards, watching Westerns, and going to garage sales and flea markets. He was a nature and animal lover at heart. He was a "Mr. Fixit," always willing to lend a hand when his family or friends needed him.