Beck, August Ronald

MADISON / WESTPORT - August R. Beck, age 88 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 4, 1931, the son of Henry and Ella Beck. He married Louise Jensen on June 6, 1953.

August spent his early years farming, with much of his working career in construction. He enjoyed tinkering with tractors, watching Nascar races and spending time with his family.

August is survived by his wife, Louise; sons, August (Corinne) Beck Jr and Alan (Laura) Beck; daughters, Audrey Ross, Connie (Dick) Woodburn, Judy Beck, Colleen Beck and Gloria (Jim) Dorn; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Winn Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee on Monday Jan. 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00p.m.

A private burial service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

"You are near, even if I don't see you. You are with me, even if you are far away. You are in my heart, in my thoughts, in my life, Always."

Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee, Wis.

