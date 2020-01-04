Bechtel, Robert

WAUNAKEE - On Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, Robert (Bob) Duane Bechtel lost his 50-year battle with diabetes. He was born on May 20, 1953, in Minneapolis, Minn. to Clarence and Dorothy (Nordwall) Bechtel. On May 1, 1976, he married Linda Clough in Beecher, Ill. They lived most of their lives in Waunakee, Wis. They had one son, Bryon (Becky) Bechtel. He had one granddaughter, Lillian Rae.

Bob loved his family above all else and he had his wish fulfilled to have all his family with him for Christmas. He enjoyed football, especially the Minnesota Vikings, travel, fishing, golf, and science fiction.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Bryon (Becky); granddaughter, Lillian Rae; his mother, Dorothy; two sisters, Stephanee (Mike) Jacobsen and Susan (John Walko) Bechtel; and two brothers, James (Julie) Bechtel and Albert (Beth) Chevalier. Bob is further survived by his in-laws, Marilyn Clough, Beverly (Chet Williams) Clough, Wanda Januski, Joan (Kevin) Simmons, Mark (Lesa) Clough, and Steve (Michelle) Clough. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; father-in-law, Peter Clough; brother-in-law, Keith Clough, and a nephew, Ian Clough.