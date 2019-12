Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

WAUNAKEE - Robert D. Bechtel, 66, of Waunakee died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home in Waunakee following a long illness. A Visitation will be held on Wed., Jan. 8, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday’s State Journal