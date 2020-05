Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - James Beaver, AKA The Beav, born and raised in Madison, U.S. Marine, and a longtime resident of Billings, Mont., passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on May 4, 2020. Join us at the Graveside service / Military Honors on June 15, 2020, at 12 p.m., noon, at Resurrection Cemetery.