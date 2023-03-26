SUN PRAIRIE — Beatrice Emily Dreyer, age 94, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her home.

A celebration of Bea’s life will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her place of residence, New Perspectives, 222 Bristol St., in Sun Prairie. Services will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the fourth-floor Harbor Lights Gathering Room.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be given to a charity or organization of the donor’s choice in Beatrice’s honor.