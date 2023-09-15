Beatrice (Bea) Bretl

April 4, 1926 - Sept. 11, 2023

Beatrice (Bea) Bretl passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 11, 2023. She was 97 years old.

Bea was born in Brussels, WI, on April 4, 1926, to parents Joseph Marin and Anna Zettel Marin, both widowed with four children. Her early life was not easy, growing up during the Depression on a farm with no electricity or running water, but Bea's experiences helped shape her character: a strong work ethic, ingenuity, and gratitude for all of life's blessings. She graduated from Algoma High School with honors in 1942, but with no option to further her education, Bea found office work in the area. Later, she met the love of her life, Lee Bretl, just returned from his army service in Korea. They married in 1949, and had eight children, six sons and two daughters. The skills Bea learned during the Depression years – gardening, cooking, baking (ten loaves of bread a week), canning and sewing – helped ensure that their large family always had what they needed.

In 1968, the family moved to Madison for Lee's business. This started a new chapter in Bea's life, a happy time – Bea found that she enjoyed the "big city." However, after ten short years in Madison, Lee died of cancer in 1978. A strong, intelligent and capable woman, she managed the finances through transition while redoubling her focus on raising her family. Bea was proud that each of her children could pursue the level of continued education that they desired, and grateful every day for their good health.

Bea was a member of the St. James Parish Altar Society for 15 years and volunteered at St. Thomas Aquinas parish. She enjoyed the challenge of a part time job and proved to be an excellent proofreader well into her 80s. She always enjoyed a challenging game of Scrabble or a good crossword puzzle.

A lifelong resident of Wisconsin, Bea found an interest in world travel once her children were grown, enjoying trips to Japan, Europe, Mexico, Canada, Panama and many of the US states.

Bea treasured the many weddings and celebrations that came with a large, loving family. She thoughtfully remembered milestones with a card or a call, no small feat with an ever-expanding immediate family. She cheered for the Badgers, baked extraordinary birthday cakes for the grandkids and made the best seafoam candy for Christmas.

Bea was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lee; her blended family of 11 siblings and half-siblings, brothers: Wallace and Robert Marin; sister, Margaret Marin; half-brothers: Cletus, Joseph, Andrew, and Sylvester Zettel, and Lawrence Marin; half-sisters: Josie Vandertie, Georgian Massart, and Lucy Baudhuin. A friend to many through her long life, she had to say goodbye to many dear relatives and friends, including her special companion and travel partner, Joe Zaiman.

Bea will be remembered with love by her children: Thomas (Patty) Bretl, John (Teresa) Bretl, Paul (Kathy) Bretl, Monica (Michael) Rehberg, Anthony (Julie) Bretl, Denise (Bill) Bjerregaard, Daniel Bretl, and Donald (Jane) Bretl; and by the 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren that brought her so much joy. The family wishes to thank Bea's neighbors, especially Bob and Julie Roach, for their kindness and support; Bea's very special caretaker and companion Mimi, for her loving, compassionate care in the last years of Bea's life; and the staff of Hope and a Future for providing Bea with loving care in her last months.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organizations listed on the Cress funeral home website below.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr. Madison, WI. Family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Cottage Grove, WI.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406