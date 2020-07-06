Beasley, George

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE—George Beasley, age 79, of Portage, died on July 3, 2020, at 6:20 a.m. in Madison, Wis., with his wife, Nancy, and children by his side.

Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. In order to maintain social distancing standards, 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Masks are requested and will be provided as needed. Open house will be held at the NORTHSHORE RESTAURANT, W7245 Country Club Road, Portage, Wis., on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Facebook Live video link is: https://www.facebook.com/Portage-Presbyterian-Church-155581354519952/

Whether you can join us in person or not, we would love to hear your stories about George! If you would like to contribute to a celebration of George’s 80 years of life, please click on this link. Just a picture or a short story is fine. It is easy and only takes one minute. Thank you!

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

