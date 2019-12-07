MADISON/MCFARLAND - Robert Dean Bearns passed away Nov. 30, 2019, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 68. Bob enjoyed nature, sports, and spending time with his family at Henry Vilas Zoo and Olbricht Gardens.
He was a talented photographer, artist, and writer. Robert is survived by his daughters, Tara (David) Coker, Nichole (Phil) Zell, and Kelly Bearns; sisters, Elaine Peterson and Louise Bearns; and five grandchildren. His memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at Monona United Methodist Church.