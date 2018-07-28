FORT ATKINSON—Laura Adelyn (Ouweneel) Beane, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Fort Atkinson. She was born May 21, 1924, the daughter of Chester and Irma (Anthes) Ouweneel. She graduated from Blackburn College, Carlinville, Ill., in 1943, and was united in marriage to C. Craig Beane on Dec. 23, 1944, in Baltimore, Md. They farmed together west of Fort Atkinson for more than 50 years, supporting many facets of agriculture.
Laura and Craig, along with their neighbors, hosted the third Wisconsin Farm Progress Days in 1956. The event, now named Farm Technology Days, has grown to become Wisconsin’s largest agricultural show and one of the nation’s largest.
Laura was honored in 1971 by the UW-Madison College of Agricultural & Life Sciences for her outstanding service to the farm, home, and community. She and Craig organized and hosted the first Wisconsin June Dairy Month breakfast in 1971 on their farm. Now thousands attend these events in many Wisconsin counties. They also opened their farm to visitors, including hosting 15 international students who lived with them at various times to learn about American agriculture. For many years Laura participated in World Dairy Expo and its popular forums in Madison. She was also a founder of the “Purple Cow,” Expo’s popular dairy-related gift shop. In 1975, she received World Dairy Expo’s National Dairy Woman award.
Laura participated in numerous county, state, and national agricultural and consumer organizations, advocating for agriculture, farming, and rural issues. She was the first woman elected to the Wisconsin Agri-Business Council Board of Directors, becoming the first farmer and first woman to head the Council in 1979. She was proud to be a founding member and on the board of directors of University of Wisconsin-Extension’s Leadership Wisconsin program, as well as the board of directors for Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation. She retired from that board in 2013 after 37 years of service. She was honored in 2015 for her dedication to the National Dairy Herd Improvement Association, an organization her husband helped create.
She was an active member of the Golden Glow of Christmas Past, an international organization focused on vintage Christmas ornaments and decor. She served on the Glow’s board of directors, co-hosted the 1994 and 1997 conventions in Madison, and eagerly shared her love of antique Christmas ornaments with many groups.
Laura is survived by a son, Thomas (Kathleen), and a daughter, Marcia (Perry) Baird, all of Fort Atkinson. Also surviving are grandchildren, Colin (Stacey) Baird, Lt. Col. Drew (Christine, M.D.) Baird, M.D. and Joelle (Adam Sherman) Baird; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Ella, Zachary and Hannah Baird; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008; her parents; sister, Joanne (Ouweneel) Passmore; and other relatives.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., at ST. JOHN’S COMMUNITY CHURCH, N2560 County Road J, Fort Atkinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church or Blackburn College, Carlinville, Ill.
The Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, is serving the family.