Beale, Norma Lee

MADISON - Norma Lee Beale, age 91, passed away in her sleep on Jan. 16, 2020. Born to and raised by adoring parents George A. Resech and Ida May Weidenhoeft Resech, Norma Lee was an outstanding student and played clarinet as an enthusiastic member of the High School Pep Band in Park Falls, Wis. At one of the school’s basketball games, she was spotted by John A. Beale who told his friend, “I’m going to marry that girl!” He did, and they raised their three daughters in Madison, Wis. Norma Lee was involved in all her girl’s school activities, First Congregational Church, and various political and social groups. Her loves in life included travel, music, drawing, puppies and babies.