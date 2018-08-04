WAUNAKEE—Elaine K. Bayuk, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Elaine is survived by her daughters, Karen Te Ronde and Donna Bruning; grandchildren, Emily Bayuk, Eric (Becky) Bruning, Scott (Jenny) Bruning, Kevin (Lydia) Bruning; and great-grandchildren, Melina, Ella, Thomas, Ethan and Hannah.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
