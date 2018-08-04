Try 1 month for 99¢

WAUNAKEE—Elaine K. Bayuk, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Elaine is survived by her daughters, Karen Te Ronde and Donna Bruning; grandchildren, Emily Bayuk, Eric (Becky) Bruning, Scott (Jenny) Bruning, Kevin (Lydia) Bruning; and great-grandchildren, Melina, Ella, Thomas, Ethan and Hannah.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Bayuk, Elaine K.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.