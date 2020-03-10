Bay, Janet Elizabeth Easum

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH - Janet Elizabeth Easum Bay, 88, of Traverse City, Mich., and a former Madison resident, passed away March 6, 2020 in Traverse City. She was the daughter of Professor Chester V. and Norma (Brown) Easum. A more complete obituary will appear at a later date. Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com for memorial contribution information and to share memories of Janet. The family is being cared for by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Traverse City, Mich.