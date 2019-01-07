WEST ALLIS - Ruth Baxter of West Allis, Wis., fell asleep in Jesus' arms on Jan. 5, 2019, at the age of 93. Ruth was born on Feb. 23, 1925, to the late E. Roy and Elsie Andrews in Milwaukee, Wis. She graduated from West Allis Central High School. She worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. and 30 years at the Veteran's Administration Hospital at Wood, Wis., as an administrative assistant. In retirement, she volunteered at the West Allis Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. For the past several years she has been a resident at All Saints Assisted Living, and attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis..
Ruth married Peter W. Baxter on Sept. 20, 1947, at Jordan Lutheran Church in West Allis, where she was a lifelong member. Together they enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Thomas (Lynette) Baxter and James (Diane) Baxter; her grandchildren, Margo Baxter, Todd Baxter, McKenna (Josef) Glowacki, Andrew (Emily) Baxter, Rachel (Jason) Marker, Anna Meyer and step-grandson, Aaron Young; great-grandchildren, Callaway and Ayrton Glowacki, Johnathan Ace Meyer, and Walter Peter Baxter; and nieces and nephews, Barbara (Steve) Haring, Pamela Mather, Lynn (Kevin) Drossel and Craig (Mona) Mather. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; sister, Ellen Mather; and great-granddaughter, Henrietta Baxter. Blessed be her memory.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at JORDAN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1642 S. 77th St., West Allis, Wis. Visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson, Wis. Memorials should be designated to Jordan Lutheran Organ Fund.