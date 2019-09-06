MINNEAPOLIS, MINN - Paul John Bausch, 64, of Minneapolis, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Preceded in death by brother, Gerry. Survived by parents, Harold "Barney" and Dorothy Bausch; siblings, Mark (Barb), Annette (Dale) Schaub, Mary (John) Schmit, Barb, Frank (Jane), John (Kate), Noreen (Mike) Wolfe, and Christine Corden-Bausch. Paul was a gifted artist who loved family get togethers, especially if it involved fishing or bowling. A friend of Bill W., he was always willing to give a lending hand. Paul will be missed by many.

Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Clement Church in Lancaster, Wis. at 10:30 am with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will precede the service by one hour. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to the Carbone Cancer Center. MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Lancaster is assisting the family.

Events

Sep 14
Visitation
Saturday, September 14, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
135 S. Washington St.
Lancaster, WI 53813
Sep 14
Service
Saturday, September 14, 2019
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
135 S. Washington St.
Lancaster, WI 53813
