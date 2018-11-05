LANCASTER—Phillip S. Baus, age 69, of Lancaster, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Atrium Post Acute Care in Lancaster. He was born Sept. 11, 1949, in Shell Lake, Wis., the son of Lambert and Garlyn (Winchell) Baus. Phil graduated from Lancaster High School in 1968, and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1971. He saw active duty in Vietnam and was awarded many honors, including four Bronze Stars, two with Oak Leaf Clusters. Phil married Kaye Nuland on June 17, 1972, in Deerfield, Wis. He had a successful career as an electrician and was the owner of Baus Electric. In his free time, Phil enjoyed golfing and being outside working in his yard, but his favorite activity was spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Phil is survived by his wife, Kaye; three daughters, Selina (Dennis LaMere) Baus, Amanda (Chris Taylor) Baus, and Chelsea (Cody) Marenes; five grandchildren, Lydia (Brady Connors) Baus, Kaine Baus, and Clara, Hadley and Ensley Marenes; siblings, Sandy (Roger) Grade, Barb (Dennis) Rewey, Christine (Terry) Clauer, Tim (Lorinda) Baus, and Mary (Randy) Henderson; two sisters-in-law, Claudia and Dawn Baus; his mother-in-law, Lorraine Nuland; two aunts, Amy Jo Klingamon and Doris Frye; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Dan Baus; and his father-in-law, Bjarne Nuland.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at ST. CLEMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH in Lancaster, with Father William Vernon officiating. Military honors will be performed at St. Clement Catholic Church following the Mass. Private family burial will be at a later date in the St. Clement Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Lancaster, where a 2:45 p.m. Rosary will be prayed. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Friday.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Phillip S. Baus Memorial Fund has been established with proceeds going to V.A. Oncology Infusion and Palliative Care, Badger Honor Flight, and Grant County Hospice.
The family would like to thank the V.A. Oncology Infusion and Palliative Care, Dr. Gil Harmon, Dr. Ethan Silverman, Grant County Hospice, especially Kim Martens and Mareeta Kolman, and Atrium Post Acute Care, especially Jody Noble.
The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with his services. For online condolences, please visit www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.