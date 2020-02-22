Baumgartner, David E.

MADISON — David E. Baumgartner, age 88, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, after a recent illness. He was born on Sept. 3, 1931, in Neopit, Wis., to Fred and Gertrude Baumgartner. David graduated from Shawano, Wisconsin High School and received a bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also received a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. David served two years in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He was a schoolteacher and taught at the Luxemburg-Casco High School for 37 years, mainly in the Business Education department.

David loved his family dearly and was also a follower of many of the state’s college and professional sports teams, mainly the Brewers and Packers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Patsy (Wolf). They were married on Aug. 17, 1957, in Shawano, Wis. Together they lived almost all of their married life in Green Bay, Wis. He is also survived by his daughter, Michelle (Clyde Charlton) Baumgartner; son, Michael (Mallary); four grandchildren, Dylan, Nathan, Rebecca and Jacob; and sister, Mary Hoyer. He was preceded in death by his parents; along with two sisters, Geneva and Margaret; two brothers, Fred and Herman; and brother-in-law, William Hoyer.