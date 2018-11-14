Try 1 month for 99¢

REEDSBURG—Mary Ellen B. Baumgarten, age 91, died on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. She is survived by daughters: Gloria (Alan) Burke of Fitchburg and Susan Koz and her fiancé, Alan Bush, of Elmhurst, Ill.; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 307 6th St., in Reedsburg. There will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Loganville would be appreciated.

www.hooffuneralhome.com

