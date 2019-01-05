PLAIN / SPRING GREEN—Joan K. “JoAn” Baumgardt, age 95, of Spring Green, formerly of Plain, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. She was born on June 27, 1923, the daughter of William and Hazel (Watson) Hugill of Cobb, Wis. She grew up on her parents’ farm outside of Cobb with her sisters, Dorothea and Betty, and graduated from Cobb High School. She later attended UW-Madison and majored in home economics. While attending college she caught the eye of Gerald G. Baumgardt, whom she married on Feb. 17, 1943. He was the love of her life.
Gerald and Joan lived in Chicago, LaCrosse, Montfort, Dodgeville, and Plain, adding nine children to their family over the years, ensuring that the Baumgardt family home was a hub of activity for years to come. She spent many years as a stay at home mom. Her family was one of her greatest joys and something in which she took great pride. She loved being surrounded by her family and having large gatherings at her house.
In 1973, she opened and ran JoAn’s, a clothing store in Spring Green. She was known for her keen fashion sense and style. Joan was also known for her kindness, sharp sense of humor, and witty comebacks. She is remembered fondly by many as a gracious, classy woman with a true sense of adventure. Joan loved traveling around the country and the world. She enjoyed golf, bridge club, book club, water aerobics, the Red Hatters, and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.
Joan’s legacy lives on through her large tightly-knit family, including her eight surviving children, Joel (Linda) Baumgardt of Palmerton, Pa., Betty (Bruce) Luedtke of Sugar Grove, Ill., Kim Baumgardt of Reedsburg, Jamie (Ken) Haas of Spring Green, Stephanie (Doug) Kraemer of Spring Green, Patricia (Doug) Westedt of LaValle, Eric (Valerie) Baumgardt of Monument, Colo., and Michelle (Andrew) Olson of Mazomanie, 19 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald Baumgardt; a son, James Baumgardt; a grandson, Christopher Kraemer; two sisters, Dorthea Dunk and Betty Martin; three brothers-in-law, Walter Baumgardt, Milton Dunk and Donald Martin; and a sister-in-law, Julie Baumgardt.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH in Spring Green. The Rev. John Twiton will officiate with burial in the Spring Green Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Spring Green Food Pantry, or 4PeteSake.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Greenway Manor for their loving care. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.