Baumer, Sue

WAUSAU - Sue Baumer, 74, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Lake Mills, Wis., with her husband Bob, by her side.
Sue was born on April 3, 1945 to the late Raymond and Ruby (Swafford) Reason. She married Bob Brandherm on Nov. 21, 2012; He survives.
Sue’s life was a true “Rags to Riches” story. She was raised in an orphanage near Batavia, Ill. (Mooseheart). After graduating from high school at Mooseheart, Sue went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from University of Wisconsin - Platteville, and completed Master’s degree work in Hospitality and Tourism at UW - Stout.
Over the course of her life, Sue became a leader in the food service industry as co-owner of two Mr. Steak restaurants and 2510 restaurant in Wausau, Wis. During her tenure at 2510, it grew to be the highest grossing privately owned restaurant in the State of Wisconsin. In her ownership role, Sue touched many lives and was affectionately known as “Mrs. B”.
Sue also developed six fitness centers (Wisconsin and Indiana) and became the first female franchisee for TACO Bell restaurants (Beaver Dam, Watertown, and Whitewater). She was an inspiration to many women by being strong and independent, while beautiful at the same time.
Sue was dedicated to community service where her interests took many forms. Over her life, she served on the Board of Directors for Chambers of Commerce (Beaver Dam and Wausau), Wausau Area Hospital, and American Family Children’s Hospital Advisory Board (Madison, Wis.). She also served as chairperson of the Wausau Hospital Accountability Board, was active in Rotary (Madison, Beaver Dam, Wausau, and Prairie du Sac), and a member of UW-Extension’s Rural Leadership program.
Sue’s personal interests were many and varied. She loved golf (her drives were always straight and she never kept score). She was an avid sports fan, attending hundreds of Wisconsin Badger and Packers games over the years. She had a habit of purchasing a new car almost every year, then turning off all the new technological features so she could keep control herself. She was a health fanatic, encouraging others to take up a fitness regimen. She loved the Wausau area and living on the lake where she could sit by the campfire, go boating, enjoy the beauty of nature and feel the summer breeze.
Most importantly, she was passionate about spending time with family including her grandson Jackson, son Tate and daughter Erica, organizing family vacations to Disney World for nearly forty years.
Finally, Sue’s story would not be complete without mentioning two very special talents she possessed. She had a gift for striking up conversation with any person, any place, and making people feel appreciated and good about who they were. She also had a gift for interior design as her homes were always modern, chic, and immaculately clean.
Sue loved life, lived it to the fullest, and will live on in our hearts forever.
In addition to her husband, Bob, Sue is survived by her son, Tate (Jamie Darnell) Baumer, Weston, Wis.; daughter, E.B. (Ben Sousa) Baumer, Madison, Wis.; grandson, Jackson Baumer; son, Jonathan Brandherm, Sun Prairie, Wis.; her sisters, Francis Young, Marion, Ind., Lora (Glen) Gainey, Noblesville, Ind., Marie Rigdon, Marion, Ind.; sister-in-law, Marcia (Brandherm) Marta, Waupaca, Wis.; “Special Nephew”, Kevin Rigdon, Marion, Ind.; “Special Niece”, Nancy Rigdon, Marion, Ind.; and Pat “Mr. B” Baumer, (former spouse).
Sue was preceded in death by; her parents; brothers, Donald, Russell, Leroy; and infant daughter, Stephanie Sue Baumer.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Michelle and Doug Briggs for the care and support they provided Sue in her final weeks and all the doctors who made it possible for Sue to live a full and vibrant life for the last ten years.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s name can be directed to then Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.
Sue will be laid to rest during a private family service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Pallbearers are Kevin Rigdon, Mike Hoffman, Jeremy Faust, Aaron Kania, Tony Cicha and Wayde Kreager. Alternate Pallbearers are, Doug Adams and Scott Wimmer, with grandson Jack Baumer serving as Honorary Pallbearer.
Due to recent nationwide health concerns, previously scheduled services for Sue have been postponed. An announcement sharing updated service information for the public will be made available in the near future. Please contact Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center for further information at 715-845-5525.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
9:00AM-11:00AM
6101 Zinser Street
Weston, WI 54476
11:00AM
6101 Zinser Street
Weston, WI 54476