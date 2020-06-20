Baumblatt, Susan (Ostrow)

MADISON - Susan (Ostrow) Baumblatt died peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Madison, Wis. Born on March 30, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wis., where she was raised, she was the only child of Dr. Maurice and Lucille Ostrow. After graduating from Whitefish Bay High School, Sue attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she met and married Dr. Michael J. Baumblatt on June 15, 1958. A year later their first child, Lori, was born, followed quickly by Naomi (Nikki). Sue was a devoted volunteer in the local Jewish community and active in the Democratic Party. Her biggest passion was for Camp Shalom, a day camp run by the Madison Jewish Community Council. She chaired the board for 25 years. An avid reader, knitter and cook, Sue loved to host dinner parties and watch the Badgers and Packers. She and her husband had seats at Camp Randall's upper deck on the 50-yard line for over 30 years. Sue's greatest pride and joy were her two grandchildren, Eliana and Benjamin.