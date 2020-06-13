Baumbach, Wilma Katherine (Koengeter)

STOUGHTON- Wilma Katherine (Koengeter) Baumbach, age 89, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a date and time to be announced. A full obituary will appear next Sunday. In lieu of flowers memorials will be sent to charities of the family's choice. Please share your memories of Wilma at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

