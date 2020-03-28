Baumans, Grace Jane

MADISON — Grace Jane Baumans, age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Madison. She was born in Wausau, Wis. on Jan. 14, 1926, to Arthur and Lillian (Bruce) Meiller. Grace graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1944. She was happily married to George “Frenchie” Baumans for 24 years.

Grace worked for state of Wisconsin for over 30 years. She enjoyed making ceramics and even had her own kiln. Grace was known at Oak Park Place as the bingo queen. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Grace is survived by her children, Sandra Bond, David (Robin) Gove, Cynthia (Michael) Manville, Elizabeth (Bruce) Dennis; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Georgie Meiller.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, Ray Gove; seven siblings; and son-in-law, Charles Bond.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The entombed will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice.

