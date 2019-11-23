Baumann, Karen L.

MARSHALL - Karen L. Baumann, age 77, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1942 in Hamburg, Wis. to Helmuth and Erna (Hass) Haehlke.
Karen is survived by her sister, Janean (Roger) Hass; nieces, Laurie (Garth) Yeazel and Kimberly (Ryan) Schmid; and nephew, Darrell Hass; and many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials are appreciated to Holy Trinity Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall, Wis. 53559 or Dane County Human Society (https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-help/donate).
Karen’s wonderful sense of humor and love of life brought joy to everyone’s lives she touched. She will be dearly missed.