WAUNAKEE—Dr. Karen J. Bauman, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, following several lengthy illnesses.
She is survived by her husband, Steven; a sister, Terry Gottesfeld; three children, Vainca (David Umbaugh) Bauman, Viveca (Jim) Lohr and Eric (Sarah Nelson) Bauman; three grandchildren, Zach and Max Lohr, and Noa Umbaugh; her dogs and co-therapist, George and Fiona; and cats, Gabby, Melloy and Karma.
Karen will be cremated with services being held at a later time. The family would like to thank the staff at Meriter Hospital and UW Rehab Center for all of the compassionate and professional care they afforded Karen and incredible support they provided for the family.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com