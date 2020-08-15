Bauhs, Ruth Ann

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON – Ruth Ann Bauhs, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Kindred Hearts in Cottage Grove. She was born on April 23, 1939, in Madison, the daughter of John and Eleanor Crapp. She married John L. Bauhs on Oct. 10, 1970, in Westport.

Ruth Ann worked as a payroll and benefit specialist for the State of Wisconsin for more than 35 years. She was active in the Burr Oaks Neighborhood Assoc. She, with her husband Jack, received the Red Cross Real Hero Award in 2002. Ruth Ann loved quilting, sewing and crafting.

Ruth Ann is survived by her children, Kathie (Jim) Grefsheim, Dawn (Scott) Clark, Jeff (Donna) Bauhs and Chad (Christine) Bauhs; her sister, Dee Groff; grandchildren, Ben, Bryan, Katlyn, Samantha, Corey, Mackenzie and Stella; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Henry and Ever. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister and eight brothers.

A small service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona, at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Due to COVID-19, visitors may greet family from their cars at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Please dress casually, as you would if you were visiting Ruth.

Memorials may be made to the United Way Foundation – John and Ruth Ann Bauhs. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Bauhs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.