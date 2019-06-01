MADISON - Robert Charles "Bob" Bauernfeind, 91, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was surrounded by family at his home at County Gardens in Medford, Wis.
Bob was born on Aug. 4, 1927, the son of Oskar Bauernfeind and Regina (Van Rossum) Bauernfeind. His future wife, Elizabeth (Bette) Ulmen, was born on the same day, in the same hospital, in Appleton, Wis. They met for the first time 23 years later, and Bob married his “sweetie” on May 26, 1951, in Seymour, Wis. Bob attended Lawrence University in Appleton, and graduated Cum Laude in 1949. He spent the majority of his career working for the State of Wisconsin in Madison, where he and his wife raised their family. He was a charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison, until he and Bette moved to Medford, where they attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a devout Catholic, had a brilliant mind, a gentle soul, and a great sense of humor. He was both an avid model railroad enthusiast and a talented artist who created many beautiful paintings.
Bob is survived by Bette, his wife of nearly 68 years; four children, Mark (Jo), Rose (John) Bottensek, Paul, and Mary (Gary) Sperry. He is also survived by six beloved grandchildren, Joshua (Jennah) Bauernfeind, Lance (Amber Finkenstein) Vest, and Jessica, Matthew, Alex, and Amanda Sperry; and great-grandson, Keenan Vest; four sisters-in-law, Mary Geenen, Sr. Rose Ulmen, Helen Tillotson, and Dorothy Ulman; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jean Marie (Donald) Miller; also, five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 15, at HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 215 S. Washington Ave., Medford. A memorial gathering will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a prayer service to follow at 6 p.m.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of those who provided their loving care to Robert throughout the last years of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope Hospice in Medford, Wis. or to St. Peter Catholic Church, Madison, Wis. To view and sign this guest book, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.