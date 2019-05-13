Try 3 months for $3

MADISON / MEDFORD - Robert C. "Bob" Bauernfeind, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. A full obituary will appear at a later date when arrangements are finalized.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Celebrate
the life of: Bauernfeind, Robert C. "Bob"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.