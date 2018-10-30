MADISON—Warren R. Bauer, age 80, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was born May 12, 1938, to J. Harold and Ardis (Rice) Bauer. He grew up in Milton.
After graduating from Milton Union High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the University of Illinois. He worked at Frelich-Angus and Associates in Janesville until he joined the U.S. Air Force in late 1962. After completing Officer Training School, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lindmark, in 1963, and the two moved to Lompoc, Calif., where Warren served at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Warren subsequently was stationed in Thailand for one year. He ended his military service as a captain at Barksdale Air Force Base, near Shreveport, La. He then earned his master’s degree in Architecture from the University of Illinois. In 1968, he moved to Madison, where he joined the firm that is now Potter Lawson Architects. There he worked on a variety of commercial and public projects, until he retired in 2002. Warren had a passion for architecture, and especially the work of Frank Lloyd Wright. He also was an avid Badgers basketball fan and enjoyed reading, movies and following news, politics and sports.
Warren is survived by his daughter, Andrea, of Chicago, Ill.; his brother, Wayland, of Bettendorf, Iowa; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 46 years; their infant son, Thomas; his brother, Wayne; and his parents.
As per the wishes of Warren, a private family graveside service will be held at the Milton Junction Cemetery in Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Taliesin Preservation, Inc., or Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all the care and attention given to the family, and especially to Warren.
