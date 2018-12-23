JANESVILLE - Kenneth A. Bauer, age 94, passed away following a brief illness on Dec. 21, 2018. He was born in the Town of Leeds on Dec. 19, 1924, one of 11 children of George and Helen (Stebbins) Bauer. Ken graduated from Poynette High School, where he excelled in boxing, on May 14, 1942. He enlisted in the U. S. Army and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
He married Louella Nicholls on June 26, 1948, and the two enjoyed 51 years of marriage until her death on March 8, 1999. Together they raised three children. Ken worked for over a combined 30 years for International Harvester and Capitol City International in Madison. He was a longtime Madison resident before moving to Janesville. He really enjoyed the outdoors - deer and pheasant hunting, fishing in Canada and area lakes, trips up North and especially working in his garden. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends and in-laws, especially cribbage. Ken was a lifelong fan of the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He was always ready with a smile, a helping hand and a good word of advice.
He is survived by his three children, Larry (Julie) Bauer, Nancy (Dennis) Unterbrink and Randy (Laura) Bauer; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Leyner) Leudo and Julianne (Erik) Endres; a great-granddaughter, Lilly Endres; very special friend, Carol Casey and her family; his siblings, Fern Johnson, Evadne (Lloyd) Hahn, Carol (Bill) Porter and Dale (Louise) Bauer; and close relatives, MaryLou Gill, Don (Joann) Nicholls and Kenny (Delores) Nicholls. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louella; parents; and six siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
