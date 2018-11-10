WYOCENA—Jean E. Bauer, 87 of Wyocena, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the Columbia Healthcare Center, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at 4 p.m. at the FAMILY LIFE CENTER, RIO ASSEMBLY OF GOD, with the Rev. Shaun Hardie officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of services at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Columbia Healthcare Center for their care of mom. Jean will be remembered as “Grandma Jean” and “neighbor” to all who knew her.
Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.