MANITOWISH WATERS—James (Jim) A. Bauer, age 75, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after a courageous battle against ALS. Jim was born on November 22, 1943, in the town of LaValle, Wis. to Francis and Margaret (nee Barreau) Bauer. Jim is survived by his wife, Susie; children, Jack Bauer (special friend Erin Carter and her son Ethan) of Manitowish Waters, Andi Bauer (special friend Victor Green) of Neenah, and Kari Moon (Chris) of Manitowish Waters; and grandchildren, Bradyn Bauer, Brooklyn Bauer, Tucker Moon, Saima Moon, and Bode Moon. He was further survived by his sister, Jean Youngdale (Ken); sisters-in-law, Marylee Bauer, Ollie Johnson (Forrie), and Jean Aubrey (Bob); former daughter-in-law, Angie Bauer, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and additional relatives.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Margaret Bauer; brother Francis “Sonny” Bauer; mother and father-in law, John and Saima La Fave; and additional aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Jim will be held on Friday, August 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Manitowish Waters, Wis. with a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. A luncheon at the Manitowish Waters Community Building will follow the services.
Online condolences and complete obituary at www.nimsgernfuneral.com
