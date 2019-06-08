STOUGHTON- Annette R. Bauer, age 57, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born in Stoughton on January 31, 1962. On September 5, 1981 Annette married Steve Bauer. She was multitalented and excelled at many professional positions, most important was being the daughter of the King of Kings. Annette was a loving wife, mother, beloved sister and devoted friend. She is survived by her husband, Steve; son, John Bauer; daughters, Samantha (Anthony) Espino and Stephanie Bauer; grandchildren, Sophia, Ivy and Leo Espino and Charlie Knuteson; siblings, Susan (Bill) Skinner, Mark Hansen, Sharon (Steve) Castleberg, Dean (Carmen) Hansen and Dennis (Susan) Sebranek; and step-siblings, Patrick Hagen and Heidi (Troy) Hubing. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Roger Hansen and Lois and Glenn Hagen; son, Jason Bauer; and sister, JoAnn Hansen. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at LakeView Church in Stoughton. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc., CareNet, or Crisis Response Internation (CRI). Please share your memories of Annette at: www.CressFuneralService.com
