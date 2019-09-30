Batt, Rev. Samuel

COLUMBUS - Rev. Samuel Batt, age 98 ,died on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation and from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Columbus or Sun Prairie United Methodist Church or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com
