MADISON - Patricia A. Bates, age 90 went to be with her savior on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on June 27, 1928, in Madison, to Charles and Ann (Prantner) Merkle.
Patricia was prepared to leave this earth and go to her heavenly home after a long happy life that concluded due to congestive heart failure. She graduated from Central High School in Madison and married her "Prince Charming" and love of her life, Russell E. Bates, on Oct. 28, 1950.
She loved her children and was blessed to be a stay at home Mom. She met the challenge to serve and love her children growing up like a single parent during the week, as Russell needed to travel working in sales. She did enjoy the opportunity to work after the kids grew up, both at Felly's Flowers, enjoying her love for plants, and then at Associated Physicians Medical Clinic as a receptionist, where she enjoyed interacting and encouraging patients. She also enjoyed traveling with Russell when his work allowed, to such places as England and Ireland as well as travel after retirement to Norway, and various places in the USA.
She believed in hard work and was passionate about making her home a place of beauty and comfort. Her language of love was through hospitality and great food. She was a wonderful cook, loved her family and looked forward to visits from them whenever possible. For those in great need and despair, she had a soft heart, and generous spirit. In her later years her attitude toward life became more carefree and adventurous. Whether that was playing basketball with her great grandchildren - yes, she did that at age 90 - or Merrimac ferry rides, she enjoyed life's simple pleasures with family more than ever.
She is survived by her three children, Douglas (Terri) Bates of Eau Claire, Nancy Albright of Madison, and Kathryn (Thomas) Fields of Fitchburg; five grandchildren, Sarah (Joshua) Seykora, Amanda (Tim) Gunderson, Jenessa (Joseph) Anderson, Kaila (Devin) Traff, and Adam Albright; and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Merkle of Maryland; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents, Charles and Ann Merkle (Aune); granddaughter, Amy Albright; great-granddaughter, Hazel Traff; and son-in-law, Ray Albright.
Funeral Services will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53711.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for all they did to make Patricia's journey to her Savior a comfortable one.