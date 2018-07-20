OREGON—Bonnie L. Bates, was born Sept. 8, 1925, and passed away in her home on July 15, 2018. She moved to Oregon in 1947. Career beauticians, Bonnie and Don proudly built Bon-Don Beauty Shop in 1954. They co-owned and operated salons in the Manchester Department Stores throughout Madison for many years. Bonnie loved to entertain friends and playing bridge was her passion.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelle Bates of Palm Desert, Calif.; and cousins, Janet Simoneau and Ralph Korbein of Ashland, Wis. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter Shelle. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Bonnie’s name to Oregon Area Senior Center or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Oregon, Wis.