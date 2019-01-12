VERONA—Delma Francis Basthemer, age 90 of Verona, passed away at home on Jan. 7, 2019. She was born on Nov. 10, 1928, in Cross Plains, to Oswin and Cora (Lee) Braun. Delma graduated from Middleton High School, class of 1946. She married Henry E. Basthemer on Sept 18, 1949. Henry and Delma met at a dance and danced through life together. They were long time residents of Verona. Delma was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
Delma worked at Associated Physicians in Verona and at Verona High School as a secretary. Delma was like the Queen; with her unusual first name, people knew exactly who you were talking about when you mentioned it. She was involved in AFS, hosting a daughter in 1968 to 1969, Rosy King, from Scotland. She maintained an international friendship with the Kings, the Watsons and the Thomas families, visiting them three times over the years.
Delma and Henry enjoyed traveling internationally. She was an excellent baker and cook, especially at Christmas with her friend, Doris. She entertained often and hosted many family and friends dinners with the Buzzin’ Dozen and the Eight O’Clock Callers Card Club.
Delma is survived by a daughter, Bonnie (Steve) Rae of Oregon; granddaughters, Megan (Ryan) Stoychoff, and Erin Rae. She is further survived by three treasured great-grandsons, Fisher, and twins, Archer and Trapper Stoychoff. She also leaves behind a sister, Marge (Steve) Jacobs Munthe; and sister-in-law, Lovelyn Braun; nieces and nephews, Jeff Jacobs, who shared her birthday, Lori (Bill) Rudy, Darci (Tim) McRoberts, and Mike (Tammy) Jacobs; and a brother, Roger. Delma has many other nieces, nephews and friends. Delma was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her twin brother, Delbert; brothers, Marlin, and Roland; and sisters, Arlene and Caroline; brother-in-law, David Jacobs; sisters-in-law, Ruby (Ralph) Dunlap, Eleanor (Adolf) Schlub, and AnnaMarie (Logan) Kleppe; Lois (Bob) Dunlap; her parents; and AFS daughter, Rosemary King Watson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. A lunch will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Verona Public Library. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
