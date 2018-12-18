MAZOMANIE—Robert Carson “Buzz” Bass, age 87, passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Maplewood with family by his side. He was born Feb. 3, 1931, in Lancaster, Wis. He entered the U.S. Army in 1949 and served in the 2nd Infantry Division while in Korea from 1951 to 1952. In 1952, he was honorably discharged and married Donna Rae Lyon on Sept. 7, 1952.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Bass (Lani Rochon) and Michael (Dee) Bass of Mazomanie; sister, Janis Adams of Dickyville; sister in law, Charlene Bass of California; five grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Wheeler, Evelyn Gust, Amy (Josh) Andreas, Jacob Bass and Terrance Bass; eight great-grandchildren, Oceona, Brianna, Dominik, John, Abigail, Willow, Emmaline and Jaimeson; his cat, Sydney; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Lyon) Bass; daughter, Kathleen Roys; his parents, Clifford & Beatrice (Kress) Bass; brother, Jack Bass; sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris (Justin) Donovan, Vivian (Roger) Garner and Richard Adams; three nephews, Dennis Garner, Jerry Bass, Joey Bass; and a niece, Julie Weber.
A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A special thanks to Maplewood of Sauk City for their years of care. Especially the wonderful staff in the Evergreen wing for always keeping a smile in his heart, and Agrace HospiceCare for the special care they provided in his last couple days. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.