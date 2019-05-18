MADISON - Gloria Bashel, nee Thoms, 83, died peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Peter Bashel. She is survived by her children Debbie (Mike) Kirkpatrick, John (Michele) Bashel and Mike (Renee) Bashel. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Andy Kirkpatrick, Sierra (Michael) Baggett, Charles Woods, Max Bashel and Jessie Bashel.
There will not be a remembrance or funeral, per her request. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg.