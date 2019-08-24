Cartwright, Okla./ Sun Prairie - Victor A. Bartosch, age 79, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Southern Pointe Living Center in Colbert, Okla. He was born on March 28, 1940, in Watertown, the son of Adolph and Evelyn (Seibel) Bartosch.
Victor drove truck for 53 years, 15 of those with his wife Roseanne. He enjoyed time with his family, traveling and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Roseanne Bartosch; three children; five stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Victor is survived by a sister, Darlene (Marvin) Duckert of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Wayne (Kathy) Bartosch.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. A time to gather will be held on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.