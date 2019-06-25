PRAIRIE DU SAC—John S. Bartholomew, age 63, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Survivors include his wife, Laura; his three sons, Joseph (Amanda) Howery, Robert Bartholomew and Xavier (Anna) Quinlan; his two daughters, Jessica (Damon) Howery and Tacoya Hudson; six grandchildren; his three brothers, James (Vicki), Jeff and Jay (Emer) Bartholomew; and other relatives and many friends.
A Celebration of John’s Life will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral Home, 157 S Main St, Lodi, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and also on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the time of his celebration of life..
A Memorial Service will also be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Outreach, 827 W Pine St. Baraboo. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com