BELLEVILLE/MADISON - Jan D. Bartelt, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1935, in Mayville, Wis. to Edward “Adel” and Edith (Grabow) Bartelt. He was a veteran and served in the United States Army in Korea. He was a graduate of UW-La Crosse and was state doubles champion in tennis during his playing days there. He was also highly ranked in the nation in badminton for many years.
Jan was a retired teacher who spent most of his career as a Physical Education and World History teacher at Belleville High School. He was also a highly successful football, basketball, and track coach.
Jan loved sports. He was accomplished in tennis, badminton, racquetball, golf, ping pong, and chess. He will be remembered as a wonderful father, husband, teacher, coach, and companion. In his retirement, he loved to travel and his favorite place to visit was Las Vegas.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth Jan Bartelt and Polly Ann Bartelt; his long-time companion, Stella Mae Bollerud; grandchildren, Kyle, Reece, Brayden, Kade, Cori, and Teegan; Ken’s spouse Annette and her daughters Ashlee and Abbi. Jan was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Harrington) Bartelt; and their first-born son, Dean.
Per Jan’s request, no formal services will be held.
